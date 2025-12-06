Ashoka Demands CBI Probe as Judges Flag 63% Corruption in State

BENGALURU

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka on Friday demanded that ongoing corruption cases in Karnataka be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing recent public remarks by judges who claimed corruption levels in the state had reached 63 percent. Addressing a press conference, he said the judiciary itself had become “a witness to corruption,” making an independent probe essential.

Ashoka criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government, alleging widespread scandals including the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, MUDA scam, and what he termed a “63 percent commission raj.” He said the BJP had earlier demanded that Siddaramaiah appear as a witness, accusing the ruling party of turning Karnataka into an “ATM” for elections in other states. “About ₹300 crore has been shifted for the Bihar elections,” he alleged, adding that “PayCM posters should be pasted on the faces of Congress leaders.”

Referring to remarks made by Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa and other judges in the presence of the Chief Minister and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Ashoka said their comments highlighted how deeply corruption had seeped into government functioning. He listed alleged kickbacks across departments, including ₹25 lakh per acre in Bhovi Corporation land allotments, ₹20 lakh for bar licences, a ₹90 crore transformer installation scam, and irregularities amounting to ₹2.5 crore in waste-management machinery procurement.

Ashoka further claimed that corruption had eroded the integrity of law enforcement. “When the Chief Minister steals, even the police join hands. Since they must collect money, they appear in criminal activities,” he alleged. He also targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, stating that while they chant “chor-chor,” theft is visible in Karnataka under their party’s government.

With the winter session approaching, Ashoka said the Opposition would raise issues concerning farmers, flood relief, and neglect of North Karnataka on the very first day. He also pointed to internal rifts within the Congress, claiming that in addition to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar’s power struggle, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara was also aspiring for the Chief Minister’s post.