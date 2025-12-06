Special drive launched to settle unclaimed bank deposits

Unclaimed Funds Drive

Chitradurga

A special camp has been launched in Chitradurga to address long-pending unclaimed bank deposits, insurance premiums, and shares, ensuring they are returned to their rightful owners or legal heirs. The initiative was inaugurated by District Panchayat CEO Dr. S. Akash on Friday at the Zilla Panchayat mini hall.

Dr. Akash directed bank officials to seek support from women’s self-help groups (SHGs) operating under various Gram Panchayats. He instructed that every bank branch in each taluk must gather information on unclaimed deposits and, with the help of SHG members and local panchayats, trace the legal heirs and hand over the pending amounts. Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers will be made responsible for monitoring this process, he added.

The district currently holds over 3.08 lakh unclaimed deposits and inactive accounts, amounting to ₹67 crore. Karnataka Gramin Bank alone accounts for ₹23 crore from more than 1.40 lakh inactive accounts. Dr. Akash emphasised that branch managers must review their progress regularly and either close inactive accounts or reactivate them. He also urged citizens to enrol in social security schemes like PMJJBY and PMSBY.

RBI Chief Manager Meenakshi Gunju highlighted the need to follow new nomination rules while opening fresh accounts. District Lead Bank Manager M. Raghavendra said the special drive, being carried out under the Finance Ministry’s guidelines, will continue in all banking, insurance, and related offices until December 31. Account holders or legal heirs can claim funds from accounts that have remained inactive for over 10 years.

During the event, letters confirming activation of previously inactive accounts were distributed. Several officials from different banks and departments were present.