Short circuit fire destroys seven acres of sugarcane

Short Circuit Fire

Bidar

A severe fire caused by an alleged short circuit reduced seven acres of standing sugarcane to ashes in Siddeshwara village of Balki taluk, Bidar district, on Thursday. The incident has left local farmer Sangamesh Taranalli shattered as an entire year of hard work and investment went up in flames within minutes.

According to villagers, the fire broke out suddenly and spread rapidly across the lush sugarcane field due to the dense and dry crop. Before neighbours and local residents could attempt to contain the blaze, the entire seven-acre farmland belonging to Sangamesh was engulfed. Visuals from the spot showed thick smoke rising as the crop crackled under the flames.

Sangamesh, overwhelmed by the loss, broke down in tears as he watched his crop cultivated through months of effort and significant financial input, being completely destroyed. Everything I worked for this year is gone, he reportedly said while lamenting the irreparable damage.

The farmer has blamed the electricity supply company (GESCOM) for negligence, alleging that faulty wires and poor maintenance in the area caused the short circuit. He expressed anger at the officials and demanded immediate compensation for the loss of his crop.

Local residents also echoed concerns about repeated complaints regarding damaged power lines in the region, which they say have not been addressed despite posing continuous risk to farmlands.

Authorities are expected to assess the damage, and the affected farmer has urged the district administration to intervene and provide relief at the earliest. The incident highlights the vulnerabilities faced by rural farmers, especially those dependent on standing crops, when safety lapses in basic infrastructure go unaddressed.