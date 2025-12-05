Karnataka enables direct maize procurement

Karnataka government has approved direct maize procurement from farmers by poultry feed producers to ensure better prices.

Bengaluru Rural





In a significant move aimed at supporting maize-growing farmers across Karnataka, the state government has issued an order permitting poultry feed manufacturers to purchase maize directly from cultivators. The decision is expected to provide immediate financial relief and improve market opportunities for farmers struggling with unstable prices.

According to a directive released by the Under Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, poultry feed producers are now authorised to procure maize at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) standards directly from farmers. The order follows recommendations from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, which suggested that direct procurement would help stabilise the market and prevent middlemen from exploiting farmers.

The development comes after a high-level meeting held on December 1, 2025, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. During the meeting, discussions centred on the challenges faced by maize cultivators and the need to ensure fair pricing. The Chief Minister urged poultry feed and livestock feed producers to directly procure an estimated five lakh tonnes of maize from farmers in order to protect their interests.

Industry representatives present at the meeting expressed their willingness to cooperate, agreeing to source maize directly from growers based on their requirement. Acting on this consensus, the government has now formalised the process by approving procurement of 5,000 tonnes at MSP, with a mandatory advance payment of 20 percent to the farmers.

Officials said the new mechanism would not only ensure timely payments but also improve transparency in trade. By enabling direct sales, the state aims to minimise the role of intermediaries, ensure better price realisation for farmers, and maintain a steady supply of grain for the poultry feed sector.

The order has been welcomed as a good news measure for farmers, many of whom have been demanding a streamlined procurement system to safeguard their livelihood.