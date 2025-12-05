MLC C.T. Ravi criticises ‘distorted religious narratives’



Speaking at Datta Peeta, MLC C.T. Ravi accused extremist elements of misusing religion and urged communities toward mutual respect

Chikkamangaluru



MLC C.T. Ravi on Tuesday launched a strong critique against what he described as distorted and divisive religious teachings, asserting that extremist ideologies flourish when communities fail to emphasise shared values. Speaking to reporters at Datta Peeta, he said that certain radical elements misuse religious identity to sow conflict and fuel societal tensions.

Ravi stated that he had never heard Muslims use phrases equating divine forms such as Ishwar and Allah as a single spiritual entity. He claimed such teachings were neither emphasised in mosques nor widely promoted in religious schools (madrasas). According to him, had such inclusive messages been highlighted, there would have been fewer instances of extremist activities.

He contrasted this with what he called the Hindu tradition of affirming unity between Ram and Rahim, suggesting that this attitude fosters harmony. We do not object to acknowledging Allah as a form of God. Our tradition allows such acceptance, he said, urging people with narrow mindsets to adopt broader, more inclusive thinking.

Ravi further alleged that actions carried out in the name of Islam; such as forced conversions, violence, and attacks on religious spaces, were neither civilised nor religiously justified. He criticised what he described as attempts to take over the spaces of other faiths, calling such acts adharma and uncultured behaviour. According to him, destruction cannot be equated with religious duty under any circumstances.

Highlighting the cultural ethos of Sanatana Dharma, Ravi said it is a tradition that respects women and upholds dignity. He argued that any ideology endorsing exploitation or abuse of women cannot be considered a religion. Harshly condemning such practices, he described them as demonic traditions rather than spiritual paths.