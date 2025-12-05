Taliban accuses Pak of imposing unwanted projs on Afghan

Kabul



Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has accused Pakistan of trying to impose “mysterious projects” on the country and pressuring the Taliban administration through economic and political tactics. Speaking at a gathering in Kabul, he said Pakistan hoped Afghans would turn against the Taliban government after Islamabad shut key trade routes.

However, he said that Pakistan’s border closures did not create shortages, as other regional partners continued supplying essential goods. He added that Pakistan has long-standing disputes with almost all its neighbours and is now pushing Afghanistan with “unrealistic and unacceptable” security demands.

Muttaqi said the Taliban has already taken steps to address Pakistan’s concerns over the past four years by relocating Waziristani families from border areas and deploying additional forces. He argued that Pakistan expects the Taliban to “deliver everything,” while it struggles with its own internal security issues.

He also criticised Pakistan’s political system, saying divided decision-making between civilian leaders and the military makes talks inconsistent. Defending Afghanistan’s growing ties with India, he said relations with New Delhi were legitimate for a sovereign nation.

Amid rising border tensions, the Taliban recently showcased hundreds of newly trained commandos, saying they are ready to defend Afghanistan’s territory. Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar warned that any violation by neighbours would be met with a strong response.

Last week, the Taliban condemned Pakistani air strikes in Paktika, Khost and Kunar provinces, calling them a violation of Afghan sovereignty. The Afghan government said at least 10 civilians, including nine children, were killed in one attack. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistan’s actions were based on flawed intelligence and would only increase tensions.