India sends vital vaccines and aid to Afghanistan

India continues humanitarian support through medical supplies and relief assistance

Kabul



India has strengthened its ongoing humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan by delivering 63,734 doses of Influenza and Meningitis vaccines to Kabul on Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the delivery on X, reaffirming India’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s public health needs.

This latest shipment comes soon after India delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements on November 28. The MEA said these supplies were meant to help meet urgent healthcare demands in Afghanistan. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted that India’s support for the Afghan people “continues unwaveringly.”

India has also been engaging diplomatically to improve cooperation between the two countries. On November 20, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Afghanistan’s Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to boost trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties. Jaishankar reaffirmed that India remains committed to the development and welfare of Afghans.

Earlier in the month, on November 3, India sent food supplies to families affected by a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. More than 20 people were killed and hundreds injured in the disaster. The MEA said India was providing this help to support those recovering from the tragedy.

Following the quake, Jaishankar spoke with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to offer condolences. He said Indian relief materials were already being handed over and that more medical supplies would reach soon. Jaishankar later wrote that both sides also discussed progress in their bilateral ties and welcomed growing people-to-people engagement between India and Afghanistan.