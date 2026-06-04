Prez Lee humbly accepts local election results

Intro: President Lee Jae-myung pledged cooperation with newly elected local leaders after mixed election results and widespread ballot shortages.

SEOUL

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced that he will humbly accept the public sentiment shown in the country’s recent local elections. He promised to work closely with all newly elected local leaders, regardless of their political parties.

The statement came after a major voting day where President Lee’s ruling Democratic Party won most of the available seats across the nation. However, the victory was mixed, as the party failed to win the highly prized race for mayor of Seoul. On a positive note for the ruling party, they managed to win the mayoral race in Busan, which is traditionally a conservative stronghold.

President Lee emphasized that despite fierce political rivalries during the campaign, all parties must now act as partners to protect the public and build a better future. He urged political leaders to unite to improve the daily lives of citizens and promote national unity.

The election was also marked by an unusual controversy involving a severe shortage of ballot papers at several voting locations in Seoul. This shortage sparked angry protests, with some citizens blocking polling stations and demanding a revote due to fraud concerns.

President Lee offered a rare criticism of the National Election Commission, calling the mistake unacceptable for a democratic nation. He demanded a thorough investigation to find the exact cause of the shortage and urged authorities to hold those responsible accountable, while the independent election watchdog dismissed calls for a new election.