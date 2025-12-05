Man turns to theft to fund live-in partner’s demands



A Kalaburagi man turned to theft to meet expenses of his live-in relationship, leading police to multiple crimes.

Kalaburagi

As modernity grows, lifestyle choices influenced by Western culture are becoming increasingly visible, especially in urban centres. While Indian tradition emphasises living together only after marriage, the concept of live-in relationships has become common in metro cities. However, in some instances, such relationships have also been linked to criminal behaviour—something that the latest case from Kalaburagi tragically illustrates.

Kalaburagi VV Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who resorted to theft to fulfil the wishes and expenses of his live-in partner. The accused, identified as Kallappa alias Sanju Somanna, hails from Gaur (B) village in Afzalpur taluk. Police have also arrested his associate, Santosh, who allegedly helped him carry out the crimes.

The case came to light when police began probing what initially appeared to be a minor theft involving three grams of gold. However, during interrogation, officers were shocked to discover Kallappa’s extensive criminal history. Investigations have now revealed that he is an accused in six separate cases.

According to police, Kallappa took to stealing after struggling to meet the financial expectations of his live-in girlfriend. He reportedly carried out thefts along with a friend who worked as a daily wage labourer. After the stolen valuables were collected, they were sold with the help of his girlfriend, enabling the trio to earn quick money.

Police officials expressed concern over the growing trend where emotional dependence and financial pressures in such relationships sometimes push individuals toward unlawful activities. They noted that the accused appeared to have been deeply influenced by his partner’s demands, leading him down a path of repeated crime. The Kalaburagi police have now launched further investigations to determine whether more individuals are linked to the theft network.