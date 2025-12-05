Traditional 2026 calendar released at Mantralaya

Mangaluru

The Kalkura Foundation’s traditional calendar for the year 2026 was formally released in the divine presence of the Brindavana at Sri Guru Raghavendra Math in Mantralaya. The revered pontiff, Sri Subhudendra Teertha Swamiji, performed the official release, marking the occasion with spiritual significance and cultural pride.

The annual traditional calendar by Kalkura Foundation is widely recognised for its adherence to heritage, religious customs, and detailed almanac information, making it a trusted household guide for devotees across regions. The 2026 edition continues this legacy, reflecting the foundation’s commitment to preserving cultural traditions through thoughtfully curated publications.

Several distinguished guests were present during the release ceremony. Among them were Kalkura Foundation President S. Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, Mysuru’s Srinivas Prasad, Bhuvanabhirama Udupa of Yugapurusha, Ananta Acharya from Raghavendra Math, foundation trustee Janardhan Hande, and Ashwatthama Rao. Their participation added to the significance of the event.

The gathering highlighted the collective efforts of cultural custodians, religious scholars, and community leaders who continue to support and promote traditional knowledge systems. The event concluded with blessings and well-wishes for the widespread utilisation of the 2026 calendar among devotees and households.