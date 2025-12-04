Raj Bhavan renamed ‘Lok Bhavan’ in Karnataka



Bengaluru

The name of Karnataka’s Raj Bhavan has now been officially changed. As per the Union Home Ministry’s decision to rename Raj Bhavans across the country, the Governor’s residence in Bengaluru will now be known as ‘Lok Bhavan Karnataka’. This change takes effect immediately after receiving approval from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

A formal letter was sent by R. Prabhushankar, Special Secretary to the Governor, to the State Chief Secretary. The letter stated that all government departments must now use the new name in official documents, websites, boards, and communication. Similar changes have already taken place in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, and Uttarakhand.

The Home Ministry had written to all Governors and Lieutenant Governors on November 25, recommending the shift from “Raj Bhavan” to “Lok Bhavan.” West Bengal was the first to adopt the new name, with both Kolkata and Darjeeling Raj Bhavans renamed. Karnataka has now joined this list with its updated identity.

The aim behind this change is to move away from the British-era image of Raj Bhavans. These grand structures once symbolised power and royal authority. The Union Government now wants them to represent public-friendly spaces. By calling them “Lok Bhavans,” the idea is to make these buildings more welcoming and accessible. Visitors, students, and tourists will be able to enter during specific hours to learn about governance, history, and culture.

The Centre believes this transformation will bring citizens closer to India’s administrative heritage. Although Raj Bhavans replaced “State Houses” after independence, the new name marks another step toward making these historic buildings more meaningful for the people.