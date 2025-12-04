Thursday, December 4, 2025
KSRTC supports families, launches new software

BENGALURU

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday provided major financial help to families of employees who passed away and also launched its new commercial management software, “e-Vaneejya,” at its Central Office in Bengaluru.

Transport and Muzrai Minister Shri Ramalinga Reddy and KSRTC Vice Chairman Shri Mohammed Rizwan Nawab handed over the compensation cheques and introduced the new system.

Under the Saarige Suraksha Accident Insurance Scheme, the Corporation offers ₹1 crore to the family of any employee who dies in an accident, whether on or off duty. Cheques of ₹1 crore each were given to the families of three employees who died in off-duty accidents and due to electrocution. So far, KSRTC has distributed ₹42 crore to 42 such families.

Under the Employees’ Family Welfare Compensation Scheme, support is provided to families of employees who died from heart attack, cancer, stroke and other medical conditions. The compensation was earlier raised from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh, and from 1 September 2025, it has been increased to ₹14 lakh. Today, ₹3.10 crore was given to the dependents of 31 employees at ₹10 lakh each, and ₹28 lakh to two dependents at ₹14 lakh each. With this, a total of ₹18.38 crore has been given to 183 families so far.

The Minister expressed deep sorrow for the loss of lives and urged families to use the compensation wisely for children’s education, home building and other important needs. He also warned them not to trust anyone blindly with their money.

KSRTC also launched “e-Vaneejya,” a software developed in-house to manage 1,847 commercial units across bus stations. Officials said it will reduce errors, save time and improve transparency. Senior KSRTC and SBI officials attended the event.

