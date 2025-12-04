Court freezes Rs 82 lakh found at Darshan’s residence

Bengaluru

In a major development, the 57th CCH Court has ordered that Rs 82 lakh found at Darshan’s residence remain with the Income Tax Department while investigations continue. The funds were initially seized by Kamakshipalya police from Darshan’s house and another property belonging to Pradosh, before being transferred to the IT Department.

Darshan had requested the court to return the money, claiming it was legitimately his. His lawyers argued that he had lent the sum to an individual named Mohan Raj, who later returned it. Darshan had reportedly kept the money at his residence, they said.

However, the IT Department objected, citing a lack of proper documentation to prove the source of the funds. Authorities argued that the money could be linked to fraudulent activity and insisted that the investigation must proceed before any release. The court, after considering the arguments, sided with the IT Department and ruled that the Rs 82 lakh should not be returned to Darshan at this stage.

The decision highlights the importance of proper record-keeping and transparency when handling large sums of money. Legal experts said the ruling is standard procedure in cases where the origin of funds is under scrutiny. Darshan’s legal team may continue to challenge the decision, but for now, the funds remain secured with the Income Tax Department pending further investigation.