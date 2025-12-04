Fake exam news triggers panic among students



BENGALURU

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has strongly warned against the spread of false news claiming that the third exam for SSLC and PUC students has been cancelled.

He clearly stated that the exam method remains the same as last year and that all three exams will be held without any change. His message was aimed at stopping confusion among students and parents, who had started worrying after seeing misleading reports in some media outlets.

Recently, a few platforms reported that the Education Department had not only reduced the passing marks from 35% to 33% but had also removed the third exam for SSLC and PUC students. Calling this completely untrue, the minister said these reports were irresponsible and harmful. He explained that the government has not changed the exam pattern and that students should prepare as usual. According to him, the three-exam model will continue this year too, just as it did last year.

Madhu Bangarappa also criticized those who knowingly or unknowingly publish such fake news. He said that any information about exam changes must come directly from the Education Department, and not from random sources. He added that unnecessary rumours only create stress for lakhs of students who are already preparing for their board exams. If any change is ever planned, the department will discuss it openly and then communicate it officially, he assured.

The minister urged the media to take responsibility and verify facts before reporting. He also advised students to avoid panic and rely only on official announcements. He said the government’s focus is on ensuring a smooth, fair and stress-free exam process for every SSLC and PUC student in the state.