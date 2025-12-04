Karnataka signs MoUs to boost tech innovation

Bengaluru

The Government of Karnataka signed two major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday, aimed at positioning the State as India’s leading technology and innovation hub. The agreements focus on blockchain, cybersecurity, and energy-efficient infrastructure for AI and hyperscale workloads.

The first MoU with Coinbase India will strengthen Karnataka’s position as an on-chain innovation capital and cybersecurity center. Under this partnership, the government and Coinbase will promote blockchain education, support early-stage start-ups, and raise public awareness. The initiative targets upskilling over 10,000 developers, launching more than 25 new blockchain start-ups, and training 1,000 individuals in cybersecurity fundamentals. Start-ups will be equipped with cyber-readiness toolkits, while public education programs will focus on safe digital practices.

The second MoU with Refroid Technologies introduces India’s first Made-in-India liquid cooling solutions designed for AI, hyperscale, telco, edge, and enterprise environments. The portfolio includes high-capacity Coolant Distribution Units (200 kW to 2 MW), advanced liquid immersion cooling systems using locally developed dielectric coolants, and hybrid loadbanks for realistic server simulations. These solutions aim to improve energy efficiency, reduce commissioning time, and strengthen the reliability of digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, IT & Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge said, “These partnerships will create new opportunities for youth, enhance technical capabilities, and help Karnataka emerge as a global pioneer in digital innovation.” Dr. Manjula N, Secretary of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, added that these initiatives will advance Karnataka’s deep-tech ecosystem and make the State a model for technology-driven growth.

The MoUs mark a significant step toward making Karnataka a center for cutting-edge technology, innovative start-ups, and sustainable digital infrastructure, reflecting the State’s vision for a global tech leadership role.