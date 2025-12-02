Kolar police enforce compulsory helmet rule

Kolar police have made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers from December 1, conducting fines, vehicle seizures, and awareness drives

Kolar

From December 1, the Kolar police have made it mandatory for both two-wheeler riders and pillion riders to wear helmets, launching a strict enforcement drive across the district. Officers were seen on roads fining riders without helmets and impounding vehicles, while those caught without helmets were provided one and allowed to proceed after paying the fine.

In a bid to encourage compliance, the police also distributed roses to riders wearing helmets, appreciating their responsible behavior. Kolar SP Nikhil B emphasized that the initiative aims to reduce bike accidents and promote road safety, urging the public to cooperate and avoid fines.

The police have been conducting awareness campaigns at bus stands, schools, and colleges, highlighting the importance of helmet use. Initial responses have been encouraging, with around 75 percent of riders complying on the first day.

Statistics show 284 fatalities in bike accidents in 2024, with 238 deaths reported so far in 2025, underscoring the urgency of the measure. Authorities have also warned that the helmet rule will be strictly enforced for pillion riders. Meanwhile, some helmet vendors are reportedly charging inflated prices, taking advantage of increased demand. The police appeal to the public to prioritize safety and follow the law to prevent accidents and save lives.

The drive reflects Kolar police’s commitment to road safety, aiming to instill responsible riding habits and ensure compliance with traffic regulations across the district.