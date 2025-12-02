Elderly couple found dead in rented house in Chikkaballapur

Elderly Couple Death

Chikkaballapur

In a tragic incident, an elderly couple was found dead in their rented home in Poolampalli village of Gudibande taluk, Chikkaballapur district. The couple, 70-year-old Ashwatthappa and his 60-year-old wife Hanumakka, had been living in the rented house for the past six months. Both their daughters are married.

Neighbors, noticing that the couple had not opened the house for several days, alerted the police. Gudibande police arrived around 10 a.m. on Monday, forced open the door, and discovered the bodies. The precise cause of death remains unclear, and authorities are investigating whether it was due to financial stress, personal or family issues, or a possible dispute over property. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Local resident Narasimhamurthy said that the couple had lived peacefully and had no apparent disputes or debts. “We had no idea about their death. They were doing fine, and their elder daughter supported them well,” he said.

The incident has raised concerns about elderly safety and the need for community vigilance. Police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the deaths, while authorities urge neighbors and relatives to report any unusual activity to aid the investigation.

This case follows other recent unsettling deaths in the region, including a student’s murder near Nelamangala in Bengaluru, highlighting the ongoing need for awareness and safety in residential areas.