ere, attended the event, supporting the cause.

Chitradurga students selected for taluk-level Pratibha Karanji

Chitradurga

Students of K.R. Halli Morarji Desai Residential School in Bharamasagar have excelled in the recently held Cluster-Level Pratibha Karanji and Kalotsava competitions (Phase 2 and 3), securing first place in multiple events and earning selection to the taluk-level competitions.

In the primary category, sixth-grader T. Priya won first place in patriotic song, seventh-grader V. Sinchana in mimicry, V.M. Navya in poetry recitation, M. Dikshit in essay writing, P. Keertana in drawing, A.S. Ranjita in devotional song, and S. Saujanya in English elocution.

In the high school category, tenth-grader H. Chinmayi secured first place in English speech, while ninth-grader M. Deepa won first place in folk song. Ninth-grader Naveen S achieved third place in mimicry.

Additionally, nine students from the school earned second-place positions in various events, and three students secured third place, reflecting the school’s consistent emphasis on nurturing talent across diverse cultural and academic fields. These achievements highlight the students’ dedication and the school’s commitment to fostering creativity and competitive spirit at multiple levels.