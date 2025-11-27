India slams Pakistan’s criticism of flag ceremony at Ram temple

New Delhi

India on Wednesday firmly rejected Pakistan’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others on religious tolerance. The ceremony, held on Tuesday, marked the formal completion of the temple’s construction.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to Pakistan’s remarks, saying, “We have seen the reported statements and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others.” He added that instead of delivering “hypocritical homilies,” Pakistan should reflect on its own poor human rights record and focus on addressing the challenges faced by its minority communities.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office had expressed “deep concern” over the ceremony, citing the temple’s construction at the site of the Babri Mosque and alleging it reflected pressure on religious minorities in India. India’s rebuttal highlighted the stark contrast in the two countries’ approaches to minority rights, emphasizing that criticisms from a nation with such a record lack credibility. The statement reinforced India’s stance that internal cultural and religious events are sovereign matters and should not be subject to external commentary.