Identify anti-Constitutional forces in India: CM Siddaramaiah

“The ₹43,000 crore set aside for the all-round development of Scheduled Communities should support community growth. Hostels must help children pursue education, and additional funds from development corporations should further aid their progress. Awareness of laws and rights is essential for all citizens.” – The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K H Muniyappa



Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for identifying anti-constitutional forces in the country while speaking at the Constitution Day 2025 celebrations organized by the Department of Social Welfare at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanthnagar. Paying tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, he highlighted that prior to the adoption of Ambedkar’s Constitution, the country was governed by the unwritten Manusmriti, which contained discriminatory and inhumane provisions. Ambedkar’s Constitution abolished these oppressive rules, which is why certain groups opposed it.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the Constitution and Ambedkar’s vision aimed at creating an egalitarian society and eliminating inequality. He reminded citizens that the mantra “We the People of India” forms the foundation of the Constitution, reflecting extensive deliberations over one year in the Constituent Assembly to frame a document suited to India’s diverse religions, castes, and communities. Unlike other global constitutions, India’s Constitution is a written (rigid) framework, incorporating safeguards such as reservations to address historical social hierarchies.

The CM urged people to internalize Ambedkar’s final address in the Constituent Assembly, warning that equality cannot easily be achieved in a society entrenched in caste-based discrimination. He stressed that no religion promotes hatred against Dalits, backward classes, Muslims, or minorities. He recalled that out of 285 members of the Constituent Assembly, 284 ratified the Constitution, showing near-unanimous approval of Ambedkar’s vision.

Siddaramaiah also highlighted the state government’s efforts to implement welfare schemes such as Anna Bhagya and Shishu Bhagya, aimed at reducing inequality and empowering marginalized communities. The event was attended by ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, K.H. Muniyappa, M.C. Sudhakar, legal advisor A.S. Ponnanna, political secretary Naseer Ahmad, and other dignitaries.