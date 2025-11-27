Thursday, November 27, 2025
SA Seals Historic Test Series Triumph in India after 25 Years

South Africa’s dominant performance ends India’s long home supremacy with emphatic series sweep

Guwahati

South Africa clinched its first Test series win in India since 2000 with a commanding 408-run victory in the second Test at Guwahati, completing a 2-0 sweep that showcased exceptional bowling discipline and tactical superiority. Off-spinner Simon Harmer delivered a career-best 6-37 as India was bundled out for 140 in its second innings, collapsing under sustained pressure on the final day.

The Proteas had earlier set a daunting target of 549 runs after posting 489 and 260/5 declared across their two innings. India, having folded for 201 in the first innings and conceding a hefty 288-run lead, never found its footing in the chase. From 90-5 at tea on Wednesday, the hosts lost five wickets in just over an hour, summarily defeated before the lunch interval.

This landmark series victory is South Africa’s only second in India in 25 years, the previous one coming under Hansie Cronje in 2000 when they beat the Sachin Tendulkar-led side 2-0. Since then, the Proteas had won only two of 13 Tests in India before rewriting their record in Kolkata and Guwahati this year.

Harmer emerged as the architect of the triumph with 17 wickets across the two Tests, including his maiden five-wicket haul in India. Aiden Markram set a world record with nine catches in the Guwahati Test, the most by any fielder in a single match. For India, Ravindra Jadeja’s fighting 54 off 87 balls offered brief resistance, but the absence of injured captain Shubman Gill loomed large.

Temba Bavuma strengthened his impressive leadership record, now boasting 11 wins from 12 Tests, including the 2025 World Test Championship title.

The match also marked a milestone for India as Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium became the nation’s 30th Test venue.

Series Result:

  • South Africa: 2
  • India: 0

Top Performer (SA):

  • Simon Harmer – 17 wickets (Career-best 6-37)

Record Alert:

  • Aiden Markram – 9 catches (Most ever by a fielder in a Test)

India’s Scores:

  • 1st Innings: 201
  • 2nd Innings: 140

Victory Margin:

  • 408 runs
