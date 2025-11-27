Calls Grow for Change, but Gambhir Dismisses Talk of Stepping Down

Fans and analysts online sharply questioned Gambhir’s future and continuation as head coach

Guwahati

Calls for Gautam Gambhir’s resignation grew louder on Wednesday after India suffered another crushing Test series defeat at home, this time a 2-0 whitewash against South Africa. The loss in Guwahati, by a staggering 408 runs, also marked India’s heaviest defeat in terms of runs in Test history. Yet, the Indian head coach made it clear he has no plans to walk away.

On social media, fans, analysts and writers questioned whether Gambhir should continue in the role. Blogger and podcaster John Wright pointed out that India had now endured “second Test match series home whitewash defeats in 12 months”, referencing last year’s drubbing by New Zealand. Journalist Gowhar Geelani noted India’s persistent slump, highlighting that the team has now lost 10 of the 18 Tests under Gambhir, including 5-0 at home across two series and a 3-1 defeat in Australia.

Despite the rising criticism, Gambhir remained composed during the post-match press conference. “It is up to the BCCI to decide my future,” he said, reiterating that he would not make an emotional decision. He reminded critics of India’s strong performances earlier in the year, including the Champions Trophy triumph and the hard-fought 2-2 series draw in England.

“The blame lies with everyone and starts with me,” Gambhir said, admitting India’s batting collapse from 95/1 to 122/7 was unacceptable. However, he refused to single out players, maintaining that responsibility must be shared.

Gambhir’s selection strategies have been under scrutiny, particularly his preference for all-rounders and frequent changes to the playing XI. Defending his philosophy, he said Test cricket demanded “tough characters with limited skills” who could withstand pressure and play long innings.

For now, the decision rests with the BCCI, but Gambhir has made his stance clear — he isn’t stepping aside voluntarily.