Shukla humorously compares city traffic to space travel

BENGALURU

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 ended with a light moment that spoke about a serious daily problem — traffic. Astronaut and Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made everyone laugh when he said reaching the venue from Marathahalli was harder than coming back from space.

He shared that he spent almost three times the duration of his speech just travelling to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). His joke quickly caught attention and became a talking point across the event halls.

Later, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge also mentioned this incident while speaking at the Future Makers Conclave. He said that if space travel feels easier than driving through Bengaluru roads, then traffic needs urgent attention. He assured that the government is working on improving mobility and reducing such situations in the future.

The three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit saw massive participation from across the world. Around 20,680 delegates from 57 countries attended the event. Along with them, more than 46,389 business visitors reached the venue, taking the total footfall close to 92,500 people.

The summit featured more than 630 speakers and 100 live sessions. These focused on artificial intelligence, deep technology, biotechnology, aerospace, start-ups, and other emerging fields. The exhibition space had 1,015 companies and innovators displaying their products and services.

Deep technology start-ups got a major boost as nearly ₹400 crore was distributed by the government and venture capital firms during the event. The summit also hosted 146 cross-pitch sessions with 36 investors. Besides this, 162 more pitch sessions are planned next week under the same platform.

In addition, 107 mentor and mentee meetings were conducted to help young entrepreneurs with guidance and support. The event ended with hope for future innovation — and smoother roads.