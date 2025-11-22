Chairman Raghu warns against delaying sanitation workers’ salaries

Raghu emphasized sanitation workers’ importance, urged timely wage payments, protection of rights, and respectful treatment by all officials

BENGALURU

The Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman P. Raghu issued a strong warning that delay in paying salaries to sanitation workers will not be tolerated in any case. He said strict action will be taken against officers responsible for such delays.

He was speaking during a live interaction program with civic workers, auto tipper drivers, cleaners, and helpers working under Bengaluru West Nagar Palika. The program was held at Gyan Soudha Auditorium in Govindarajanagar on Thursday.

Raghu said sanitation workers play a key role in keeping the city clean and healthy, and their rights must be protected. He stressed that their wages must be paid on time without excuses. He also asked officials to behave respectfully with all workers.

During the interaction, civic worker Anjinamma raised issues regarding mistakes in official records. She said there were wrong entries in dates of birth, places of birth, and problems in appointment letters given to workers.

The Corporation Commissioner assured that a special correction camp will be conducted soon with support from the Revenue and Social Welfare Departments. Through this camp, errors in documents, including date of birth, will be corrected.

The Commission was also informed that civic workers are being forced to sort garbage illegally and are threatened with job loss if they refuse. On this issue, the Commissioner warned supervisors to stop such practices immediately.

Some workers also reported cases of physical attack and harassment by the public during duty. Chairman Raghu instructed senior officials to provide timely support and ensure full safety and protection for all civic workers.

The interaction program was attended by Additional Commissioner Digvijay Bodke, Commission Secretary Sumaya Roohi, Joint Commissioner Aarti Anand, and other senior officials. Many sanitation workers, drivers, helpers, loaders, and laborers from the municipal area also took part and shared their concerns.

The Chairman said such programs will continue to understand workers’ problems and ensure fair treatment across the city.