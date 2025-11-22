Cubbon Park to host first-ever 11-day flower show

Cubbon Flower Fiesta

BENGALURU

Cubbon Park will host a colorful 11-day flower show starting from November 27 and running till December 7. This is the first time the Horticulture Department is organizing such a large event at Cubbon Park. Earlier, only smaller programs were held here along with other departments.

Visitors will get to see more than 100 varieties of flowers and plants. Special Japanese Ikenbana flower arrangements will also be displayed. Over 100 stalls will be set up across the park, selling nursery plants, gardening tools, home-made products, and food items. The department has spent around ₹40 lakh to make the event grand and enjoyable for all age groups.

The exhibition area will extend from the Fountain Circle near the bandstand to the Bal Bhavan gate. One special attraction will be an art exhibition featuring paintings by well-known artists, including Karnataka artist Rumale Chennabasaviah. Cultural programs, competitions, and live activities will also take place during the event, making it different from the regular Lalbagh flower show.

Several groups like Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, Rumale Art House, and Indo American Hybrid Seeds have supported the preparations. According to Deputy Director G. Kusuma, the aim is to create a lively and refreshing atmosphere for daily walkers and visitors.

Ticket prices have been kept affordable. Adults have to pay ₹30 and children ₹10. School students wearing uniforms and carrying valid identity cards can enter for free. Special parking arrangements will be made for visitors throughout the event period.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh will officially inaugurate the flower show on November 27. The organizers expect a large number of people from Bengaluru and nearby areas to attend and enjoy this green celebration.