Experts Warn Bike Taxis Are Unsafe, Illegal, Traffic Hazard

The report stated private motorcycles with white number plates cannot carry paid passengers, as bike taxis lack commercial registration, permits, insurance, and approved policies, risking riders and customers

BENGALURU

A Karnataka government expert committee has clearly said that bike taxis should remain banned in the state. The panel called them unsafe, illegal, and unsuitable for the city’s traffic system. The committee was formed after a directive from the Karnataka High Court and is chaired by Transport Secretary N.V. Prasad.

The report explained that private motorcycles with white number plates cannot legally carry passengers for money. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, such services must have commercial registration, permits, insurance, and aggregator licences, which bike taxis do not follow. The committee also said there is no approved insurance policy for private bikes carrying paid passengers, which puts both riders and customers at risk during accidents.

However, the panel allowed app-based delivery riders to continue their work. It made a clear legal difference between carrying people and carrying goods. According to the committee, delivering items through apps like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and BigBasket is legal because they transport goods, not people. Goods can be delivered using bicycles, private two-wheelers, or even by walking.

The panel also warned that allowing bike taxis would increase traffic congestion in Bengaluru. It stated that the number of two-wheelers has almost doubled from 2015 to 2025, while BMTC buses increased by only 14 percent. The report said buses are more useful because they carry many people using less road space.

It also noted that bike taxis are not cheap as claimed. A short ride costs nearly ₹50, while a BMTC ticket starts at ₹6. The report raised social concerns, saying many riders are college students using family vehicles, affecting their studies.

The committee suggested strict action against illegal bike taxis and urged better public transport, more electric buses, and stronger support for gig workers without legalising bike taxis.