Chitradurga to host two-day local art festival

CHITRADURGA

The Department of Kannada and Culture will organize a two-day art festival on November 22 (today) and 23 at the Kote Government High School auditorium in Chitradurga city, showcasing local talent across various age groups.

The inaugural program today at 11:30 a.m. will be inaugurated by Planning and Statistics Minister and District In-charge Minister D. Sudhakar. MLA K.C. Veerendra will preside over the function. Other dignitaries attending include MP Govinda M. Karajol, Hosadurga MLA and Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman B.G. Govindappa, Challakere MLA T. Raghumurthy, Molakalmuru MLA N.Y. Gopalakrishna, Holalkere MLA Dr. M. Chandrappa, and Legislative Council MLAs Chidananda M. Gowda, K.S. Naveen, and D.T. Srinivas.

Chief guests include Karnataka Wine Board President Dr. B. Yogesh Babu, Karnataka Adijambava Development Corporation President G.S. Manjunath, State Safai Karmacharis Commission President P. Raghu, Urban Development Authority President M.K. Tajpir, and other senior officials from educational and cultural departments.

The Kala Pratibhothsava program will feature competitions for children, teenagers, and young adults in classical dance, folk songs, painting, smooth music, Hindustani and Carnatic instrumental music, classical music, elocution, and solo drama. Dr. B.M. Gurunath, Assistant Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, said the festival aims to encourage local talents and provide them a platform to display their artistic skills.

Students, parents, and art enthusiasts from across the district are invited to attend and witness the celebration of Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage.