Textile units get major government subsidy support

Chikkaballapur

The Handloom and Textiles Department has announced financial support for new textile units under the SME Scheme for the year 2025–26. This scheme aims to help people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to start small and micro textile industries and become self-reliant.

Under this plan, the government will provide a 75 percent investment subsidy for setting up the unit. Along with this, a 5 percent annual interest subsidy will also be given on loans taken for the project. This support is available for individuals, partnerships, private companies, textile cooperative societies and institutions belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Deputy Director of Handloom and Textiles Department, S. Virupakshappa, said the scheme is meant to improve job opportunities and strengthen the local textile sector. He said many families depend on handloom and textile work, and with this assistance, more people can start their own production units and earn steady income.

Eligible applicants must already have approval from the District Level Single Window Approval Committee to establish small or very small textile-related units. Those who meet this condition should submit their project proposals with all required documents before November 26.

Applications must be submitted to the Office of the Deputy Director, Handloom and Textiles Department, Room No. SA-14, Second Floor, District Administration Building, Chikkaballapur. Applicants can visit the office during working hours to get guidance and correct information about the scheme.

For further details, they can also contact the department through the official telephone number 08156-277031. Officers there will explain the process and help in filling the application properly.

The department has requested interested and eligible beneficiaries not to miss this opportunity. Officials believe this scheme will help many small entrepreneurs, especially from weaker sections, to come forward and build a better future through textile business while also supporting the growth of the local economy in Chikkaballapur district.