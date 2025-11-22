Chitradurga village promotes hygiene through new toilet campaign

Healthy Village Initiative

CHITRADURGA

On the occasion of World Toilet Day, the “Our Toilet–Our Future” campaign was launched in Tamatakallu village under Guddadarangavanahalli Gram Panchayat of Chitradurga taluk. The programme was led by Zilla Panchayat Planning Director Jayalakshmi, who urged everyone to use toilets regularly and give importance to hygiene and cleanliness.

World Toilet Day is observed every year on November 19 to spread awareness about safe sanitation and encourage rural families to stop open defecation. Jayalakshmi said the campaign has already started from November 19 and will continue across all gram panchayats in the district till December 10. The aim is to keep villages clean, healthy and completely open defecation free.

She explained that the campaign focuses on maintaining and repairing both household and community toilets. Special attention will be given to cleaning, painting and beautifying rural toilets so that people feel comfortable using them. She said clean toilets and proper sanitation help in protecting health, dignity and social well-being.

The campaign will also check the working condition of community toilets and improve their maintenance system. The public is encouraged to take responsibility for keeping their toilets usable and hygienic. A special competition called “Uttama Towala” will be organized at the Gram Panchayat level for the best household toilet. Similar competitions for community toilets will be conducted at Taluk and District levels. Winners will be honored at official functions.

During the programme, Taluk Panchayat Assistant Director Jayasimha administered a cleanliness pledge to the villagers. Several officials, health staff, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, Swachh Vahini workers, self-help group members and local leaders participated in the event.

The campaign aims to change habits, improve rural sanitation, and build a cleaner future for coming generations.