Preparations complete for Chief Minister’s Chikkaballapura visit

Chikkaballapura

All arrangements have been completed for the visit of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the district on November 24. He will come to Hanumanthapur village in Shidlaghatta taluk to inaugurate a high-tech silk market, open new industries, lay foundation stones for projects and distribute benefits to people.

District Collector P.N. Ravindra said a huge stage has been built and all basic facilities are ready. He inspected the venue and reviewed the final preparations. He said the Chief Minister will launch development works worth around Rs 2,000 crore. These works include industrial projects, infrastructure development and public welfare schemes that will help the district grow faster.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event from different parts of Chikkaballapura district. The district administration has made detailed arrangements to handle the large crowd. Clean drinking water points, proper seating, fans for air circulation, bright lighting and big LED screens have been set up so people can clearly see and hear the program. Food arrangements and medical support have also been planned for the visitors.

The Collector said officers from various departments are working together to ensure smooth management. He added that traffic control, security, parking and emergency services have also been arranged to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

During the program, beneficiaries from different government schemes will receive their benefits on stage. This includes support related to housing, farming, self-employment, education and social welfare.

The district administration and district panchayat have jointly worked for several days to complete all preparations on time. The Collector appealed to the people of the district to join in large numbers and make the event a grand success. He said this program marks an important step in the development journey of Chikkaballapura and will bring new opportunities for local people.