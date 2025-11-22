BJP protests over potholes and garbage problems

BJP launched phase two of its Bengaluru campaign, protesting Congress’s failure to fix potholes and manage garbage properly

BENGALURU

The BJP has started the second phase of its campaign against potholes and garbage problems in Bengaluru. The party is protesting against the Congress government for failing to repair bad roads and manage waste properly. BJP leaders say the city roads have become dangerous due to many large potholes.

Senior BJP leader R. Ashok led the protest on BVK Iyengar Road in the heart of the city. To attract public and government attention, party workers drew danger symbols around a major pothole on the road. This was done to show how risky the road has become for daily commuters and pedestrians.

Ashok said there are more than 400 potholes on BVK Iyengar Road alone. He questioned why the government has failed to repair them despite releasing crores of rupees for road work. He asked where the money has gone if no proper work is being done on the ground.

He also criticized the plan of the government to lay a single layer of asphalt without first filling the potholes. According to him, this method will not solve the problem and will waste public money. He said potholes should be filled properly before any road resurfacing work is taken up.

Ashok further raised concerns about garbage being dumped in front of tax-paying citizens’ homes. He said it is unfair and shows poor planning by city authorities. Unmanaged garbage, he added, is creating health risks and bad living conditions for residents.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karajol, MP P.C. Mohan, and MLA Ramamurthy also joined the protest. They warned the government that the BJP will continue its campaign until proper action is taken.

The leaders demanded immediate repair of all potholes and a better waste management system for Bengaluru. They said public safety should be the top priority of the government.