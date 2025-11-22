Congress warns leaders over Karnataka leadership statements

Surjewala said a campaign aims to undermine Congress’s performance and five guarantee schemes, with leaders’ statements on leadership change causing confusion among party workers and the public

Bengaluru

AICC state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has issued a strong warning to Congress MLAs and party leaders who are making public statements about a possible change in the Karnataka Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Surjewala said he spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar about the recent political developments. He said both leaders agreed that the Karnataka BJP and a section of the media are trying to create confusion and damage the image of the Congress government in the state.

Surjewala stated that a planned campaign is being carried out to weaken the performance image of the Congress government and question the success of its five guarantee schemes. He said some Congress leaders and MLAs have made unnecessary public statements about leadership change, which has led to confusion among party workers and the public.

He made it clear that such leaders have been warned by the high command. He asked them not to fall into the trap of vested interests and false propaganda. He also said that the views of different party leaders and workers have been heard and will be taken into account by the high command.

In recent days, factional politics has increased as the Congress government in Karnataka completes two and a half years in power. Some MLAs close to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had recently gone to Delhi, while some ministers close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended a dinner meeting in Bengaluru. These events increased speculation about leadership change.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the rumors and said that he will complete his full five-year term. He also said everyone in the party will follow the final decision of the high command.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also reacted and said he does not believe in factional politics. He said he is the leader for all 140 Congress MLAs and there is no division in the party. He added that MLAs went to Delhi on their own and that everyone will follow the direction given by the party high command.

The Congress high command has now made it clear that discipline is important and that public statements on leadership issues will not be tolerated.