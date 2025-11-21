Promising Steps

Friday, November 21, 2025
2.5 years of Sadhana Path of ‘Guarantee Government’

CH News

Bengaluru

The ‘Guarantee Government’ led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has written a new chapter of progress in Karnataka in the last two-and-a-half years.

The government has successfully implemented the five guarantee schemes – Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruhalakshmi, Anna Bhagya and Yuvanidhi -, bringing new light to the lives of about seven crore Kannadigas.

Steps taken to boost development & infra

  • Upgradation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
  • Launch of the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro.
  • Release of a record Rs 13,000 crore grant for the development of Kalyana Karnataka.
  • Launch of the Phase-1 work of the “Ettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project, which will change the lives of lakhs of people in seven districts of the state.

Other landmark measures

  • Karnataka is the first state in the country to implement the Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act- 2025.
  • The state has become the first to extend one day paid menstrual leave every month for women employees.
  • Successfully conducted a socio-educational survey 2025 to study the condition of people of the state.
  • Regularised the jobs of civic workers under the urban and local bodies.
  • Fixed the price of sugarcane at Rs 3,300 per tonne to help farmers.
  • Implemented a new Tourism Policy – 2024-29.
  • Allotted 3.69 lakh houses through various housing corporations.
  • Digitized property records through e-Khata; Under ‘My Land, My Right’ scheme, implemented e-pauti, Podi Mukta Grama, Pahani-Aadhaar linking programs to ensure land secutiry.’
  • Karnataka was declared ‘Naxal Mukta’ after all the Naxals were surrendered.
  • Started utilizing CSR funds for the improvement of government schools and construction of KPS schools.
  • Made the use of Kannada mandatory in various fields under the ‘Karnataka State Language Act- 1963’.
