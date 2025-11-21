Promising Steps

2.5 years of Sadhana Path of ‘Guarantee Government’

The ‘Guarantee Government’ led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has written a new chapter of progress in Karnataka in the last two-and-a-half years.

The government has successfully implemented the five guarantee schemes – Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruhalakshmi, Anna Bhagya and Yuvanidhi -, bringing new light to the lives of about seven crore Kannadigas.

Steps taken to boost development & infra

Upgradation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Launch of the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro.

Release of a record Rs 13,000 crore grant for the development of Kalyana Karnataka.

Launch of the Phase-1 work of the “Ettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project, which will change the lives of lakhs of people in seven districts of the state.

