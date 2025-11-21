Promising Steps

2.5 years of Sadhana Path of ‘Guarantee Government’
Bengaluru
The ‘Guarantee Government’ led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has written a new chapter of progress in Karnataka in the last two-and-a-half years.
The government has successfully implemented the five guarantee schemes – Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruhalakshmi, Anna Bhagya and Yuvanidhi -, bringing new light to the lives of about seven crore Kannadigas.
Steps taken to boost development & infra
- Upgradation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
- Launch of the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro.
- Release of a record Rs 13,000 crore grant for the development of Kalyana Karnataka.
- Launch of the Phase-1 work of the “Ettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project, which will change the lives of lakhs of people in seven districts of the state.
Other landmark measures
- Karnataka is the first state in the country to implement the Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act- 2025.
- The state has become the first to extend one day paid menstrual leave every month for women employees.
- Successfully conducted a socio-educational survey 2025 to study the condition of people of the state.
- Regularised the jobs of civic workers under the urban and local bodies.
- Fixed the price of sugarcane at Rs 3,300 per tonne to help farmers.
- Implemented a new Tourism Policy – 2024-29.
- Allotted 3.69 lakh houses through various housing corporations.
- Digitized property records through e-Khata; Under ‘My Land, My Right’ scheme, implemented e-pauti, Podi Mukta Grama, Pahani-Aadhaar linking programs to ensure land secutiry.’
- Karnataka was declared ‘Naxal Mukta’ after all the Naxals were surrendered.
- Started utilizing CSR funds for the improvement of government schools and construction of KPS schools.
- Made the use of Kannada mandatory in various fields under the ‘Karnataka State Language Act- 1963’.