Siddaramaiah always keeps his promises: DK Suresh

Bengaluru

Bamul President D.K. Suresh said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a leader who never breaks his word. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar home, he said the Chief Minister has fulfilled all the promises he made to the people of Karnataka and to those he personally assured.

Suresh said he did not discuss any power-sharing issue with the Chief Minister. He added that Siddaramaiah is a senior leader and carries his responsibilities honestly. He also noted that the Congress government, which came to power with the blessings of the people, has now completed two and a half years and continues to run the guarantee schemes as promised.

On questions about whether Siddaramaiah would keep his word on sharing power, Suresh said that only the party high command can take such decisions. He stressed that there is no vacancy for the Chief Minister’s post and that leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, will follow whatever the party decides.

Suresh also said that fans and workers naturally hope to see Shivakumar become Chief Minister one day, but such matters are decided only by the party leadership. He added that Shivakumar does not seek power to set any personal record; instead, he works to strengthen the organization and support party workers.

He said Shivakumar’s hard work in bringing the party back to power will surely bear fruit someday, though he does not know when. He also said politics always runs on hope and faith, and anything can happen, as seen in other states.

Suresh concluded that decisions about leadership and party posts will be made by the high command, and he will accept whatever they decide.

