Captain Nitish at 10.0…!    

* ‘Nirantar’ Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for a record-shattering 10th time, capping a triumphant victory in the recent Assembly elections

* 26 ministers take oath, including one Muslim and three women

* Of the new ministers, 14 are from BJP, 8 from JD(U), 2 from LJP (RV) and 1 each from HAM (S) and RLM

Patna

Days after recording a landslide victory, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at a grand ceremony held at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

Of the 26 Cabinet Ministers took oath on the occasion, 14 are from BJP, 8 from JD(U), 2 from LJP (RV) and one each from HAM (S) and RLM. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.

The NDA government has inducted nine new faces into the Cabinet, including LJP (RV)’s Sanjay Kumar Singh, who defeated Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav from the Mahua Assembly seat. Of the 26 ministers who took oath, one was a Muslim.

Kumar (74), one of the state’s most influential political figures, is among the 10 longest-serving chief ministers in the country and has been in power for 19 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other bigwigs such as BJP national president JP Nadda, Unions ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmenndra Pradhan attended the swearing-in ceremony. The chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states were also present.

The NDA-led by the JD(U) and the BJP secured a sweeping majority in the recently concluded Bihar elections 2025, winning 202 of the 243 assembly seats. With 89 seats, the BJP became the single-largest party, the JD(U) won 85, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.

Victory of the people of Bihar: DyCM Choudhary

After taking oath, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, “This is a victory of the people of Bihar, of the democracy in Bihar, of the hard work of the people of NDA in Bihar, of PM Narendra Modi, of Nitish Kumar and of all NDA allies. The strong workers of Bihar worked hard and established democracy in Bihar. They didn’t let Gunda Raj come to Bihar…I especially thank the women of Bihar who voted in large numbers…Bihar trusted PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar”.

Akhilesh congratulates Nitish

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has congratulated JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on being sworn in as the CM of Bihar. He said, “I extend heartfelt congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. I also wish him success in running an independent governance model for the next five years based on his core socialist ideology, ensuring positive and welfare-driven initiatives for the people”.