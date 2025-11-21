My power is secure now and in the future: CM

‘It is a superstition that if I come to Chamarajanagar, I will lose power’

Chamarajanagar

It’s a superstition that if I come to Chamarajanagar, I will lose power, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters at the Chamarajanagar helipad on Thursday, sincere efforts are being made to fulfill the promises made to the people in the past five years.

“I keep visiting Chamarajanagar as I do not believe in superstitions and rumors. I see all the districts of the state as equal and visit all the districts. It is a superstition that if I come to Chamarajanagar, I will lose power. I visited here to dispel that superstition, and I said that my power will be secure now and in the future,” he said.

‘If I had remained in JD(S), I would not have become CM’

Nehru’s vision was that one school, one gram panchayat, one cooperative society was essential for the economic development of rural India. The cooperative movement in the country was strengthened due to his vision, the CM said.

Inaugurating the 72nd All India Cooperative Week, he said due to this vision of Nehru, the Cooperative Week is inaugurated every year on his birth anniversary.

“Today, the cooperative movement and cooperative societies are growing in several sectors including agriculture, dairy farming, industry, banking in the state. This is a healthy development,” he said.

“When I was the Animal Husbandry Minister, I gave full support to the autonomy and self-reliance of milk producers’ cooperative societies. Now, one crore liters of milk are being produced per day. I said that for the benefit of milk producers, our government is giving Rs. 5 crore per liter as a subsidy to farmers per day. I have given a clear instruction that even if we increase the price of milk twice, that additional money should go to the milk producers,” the CM added.