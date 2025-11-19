K’taka most reliable investment destination: CM

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025

Siddaramaiah called upon investors to make use of the abundant tech investment opportunities that Karnataka, which leads global tech revolution, offer.

Bengaluru

The state government’s clear policies, easy permissions, skills, infrastructure and supportive environment have made Karnataka the most reliable investment destination in India, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Software Technology Parks of India, in the city on Tuesday.

‘Formulation of key policies, a historic step’

The CM said in this summit, a historic step has been taken by formulating three key policies namely Karnataka Information Technology Policy 2025–2030, Space Technology Policy 2025-2030, and Startup Policy 2025-2030.

With the Technology Policy, which is data-driven and complementary to modern technology, the government aims to make the state a global hub for innovation and deep tech. The Space Technology Policy will contribute to our goal of transforming Karnataka into a leading space technology hub of India by 2034. With the new startup policy, the government aims to help establish 25,000 startups in the next five years through measures such as capital assistance, market access, infrastructure, and skill development, he said.

‘A platform for transformational change’

More than a conference, the Summit is a platform for new ideas, conversations, investment, innovation and transformational change, Siddaramaiah said and hoped that this three-day conference will write a new preface as a global platform for many great opportunities.

‘Sustainable Development our motto’

‘We reaffirm our belief that technology should enable social good, economic justice, sustainable development, and prosperity for all in society, as the slogan states. We stand in a digital era, driven by artificial intelligence, quantum, biotech, space and green technologies.

The Bangalore Technology Summit-2025 is Karnataka’s invitation to the entire world to co-create a bold, humane and transformative future,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah said, “For decades, Bengaluru has been known as the Silicon Valley of India. But today, it is proud to say that it has grown to become an even bigger, global hub at the forefront of innovation, talent, research and technological leadership. Karnataka’s growth as a technology powerhouse is no accident; it is the result of visionary policies, deep institutional strength and an ecosystem that nurtures creativity and excellence at every level.”

“I proudly say that Karnataka is the Gyankashi. Karnataka is home to 85 universities, 243 engineering colleges and around 1,800 ITIs. The state’s unemployment rate is only 4.3%, which highlights the state’s robust productivity and employment opportunities,” he said. It is of utmost importance that Bengaluru city creates and nurtures an unparalleled intellectual ecosystem, being home to leading institutions like IISc, IIM-B, IIIT-B, NCBS, JNCASR, NIMHANS, DRDO laboratories, ISRO centres and several world-class private universities, he added.

“Bengaluru is a magnet for entrepreneurial energy. I am proud to say that Karnataka is home to over 16,000 startups and the state contributes about 47% to India’s total startup fund,” the CM added.