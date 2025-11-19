ICJ to move UN over Hasina’s death sentence

The org states that, given the mounting questions about fairness, transparency, and political neutrality, Hasina has strong legal grounds to resist any extradition move.

NEW DELHI:

The International Council of Jurists (ICJ) will approach the UN Human Rights Committee seeking urgent intervention to protect former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s right to life and fair trial, amid widespread global concern over the death sentence issued against her by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal.

In a strong statement, ICJ President Adish C Aggarwala condemned the verdict, calling the trial process deeply flawed, opaque, and inconsistent with international human rights standards. The ICJ confirmed that it will soon file an urgent appeal before the UN body to safeguard Hasina’s fundamental rights.

The ICJ, headquartered in London with offices in New Delhi, is an independent global legal body committed to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring justice worldwide, and is entirely distinct from both the International Court of Justice and the International Commission of Jurists.

The organisation emphasised that, given the mounting questions about fairness, transparency, and political neutrality, Sheikh Hasina has strong legal grounds to resist any extradition move.

According to Aggarwala, multiple reports indicate that Hasina was denied adequate legal representation, provided no meaningful opportunity to defend herself, and subjected to a process marred by speed, secrecy, and serious procedural irregularities. These defects, he said, undermine the legitimacy of the verdict and create the perception of a politically driven outcome. “A death sentence must be rooted in transparent proceedings and clear evidence,” Aggarwala added.