Wednesday, November 19, 2025
HomeIndiaED raids gaming firms in B'luru, Delhi over Algorithm tampering, crypto laundering
India

ED raids gaming firms in B’luru, Delhi over Algorithm tampering, crypto laundering

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
67

NEW DELHI:

The Enforcement Directorate’s Bengaluru Zonal office on Tuesday launched coordinated searches against two online gaming companies in connection with allegations of cheating, manipulation and possible money laundering.

Officials said a total of 11 locations are being searched, including five premises in Bengaluru, four in Delhi and two in Gurugram. The raids, being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), cover the companies’ corporate offices as well as the residences of their key managerial personnel, including their CEOs, COOs and CFOs.

The action stems from FIRs filed by several victims who alleged that the platforms had manipulated their gaming algorithms to create an unfair disadvantage for players, enabling the companies to unlawfully profit.

During the searches, officials said they have unearthed that “promoters are owning crypto wallets, indicating laundering through cryptocurrencies”, suggesting potential channels of laundering through digital assets. The agency is examining financial records, technical data and crypto transactions to assess the extent of alleged illegal gains and the possible violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Previous article
ICJ to move UN over Hasina’s death sentence
Next article
Tharoor’s Modi praise sparks fresh row
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.