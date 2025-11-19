ED raids gaming firms in B’luru, Delhi over Algorithm tampering, crypto laundering

NEW DELHI:

The Enforcement Directorate’s Bengaluru Zonal office on Tuesday launched coordinated searches against two online gaming companies in connection with allegations of cheating, manipulation and possible money laundering.

Officials said a total of 11 locations are being searched, including five premises in Bengaluru, four in Delhi and two in Gurugram. The raids, being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), cover the companies’ corporate offices as well as the residences of their key managerial personnel, including their CEOs, COOs and CFOs.

The action stems from FIRs filed by several victims who alleged that the platforms had manipulated their gaming algorithms to create an unfair disadvantage for players, enabling the companies to unlawfully profit.

During the searches, officials said they have unearthed that “promoters are owning crypto wallets, indicating laundering through cryptocurrencies”, suggesting potential channels of laundering through digital assets. The agency is examining financial records, technical data and crypto transactions to assess the extent of alleged illegal gains and the possible violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.