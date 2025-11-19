Tharoor’s Modi praise sparks fresh row

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sparked a fresh controversy on Tuesday by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi again. In a post on X, Tharoor said he attended an event in Delhi where Modi spoke of India’s “constructive impatience” for development and strongly pushed for a post-colonial mindset. Praising Modi’s speech, Thiruvananthapuram MP said, “The PM’s address served as both an economic outlook and a cultural call to action, urging the nation to be restless for progress. Glad to have been in the audience despite battling a bad cold and cough!” PM emphasised that India is no longer just an ’emerging market’ but an ’emerging model’ for the world, noting its economic resilience, he added.