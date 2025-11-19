‘Ghost of Bastar’ Hidma among 6 gunned down an AP forests

FRESH BLOW TO MAOISTS

Hidma carried a collective bounty of over Rs 1 crore from multiple states; the other Maoists killed in the encounter include Hidma’s wife Rajakka, Chelluri Narayana, Suresh SZCM, and Tech Shankar

Maredumilli (Andhra Pradesh): In a major breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations, six Maoists, including Madvi Hidma, who heads the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1 of the Maoists, were killed in a pre-dawn encounter with forces in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Tuesday, said a police official.

As per reports, the other Maoists killed in the encounter include Hidma’s wife Madagam Raje, Lakmal, Kamlu, Malla, and Deve. Officials have recovered firearms, including two AK-47, one pistol and a revolver. A native of South Bastar, Hidma carried a collective bounty of over Rs 1 crore from multiple states.

Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Amit Bardar said the encounter broke out between 6.30 am and 7 am in the dense Pullagandi forests located at the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana under Maredumilli mandal. “A joint operation was carried out by various wings of the police department. Six Maoists have been killed in the encounter in Alluri district today (Tuesday),” he said.

A few maoists ran away during the encounter and the security forces are keeping a vigil on Vijayawada, NTR, Kakinada and other areas, said a police official. He further said the security forces have arrested 31 people, of which nine are security guards of central committee members and the remaining are from a battalion in South Bastar.

Hidma was accused of orchestrating major attacks, including the 2010 Dantewada massacre that killed 76 CRPF personnel, the 2013 Jhiram Ghati attack that claimed 27 lives including senior Congress leaders, and the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush in which 22 security personnel died.

With the banned outfit already reeling under leadership crisis following continued actions by the CRPF’s CoBRA commandos, and mass surrenders exceeding 1,300 in 2025 alone, Hidma’s elimination signals the near-end of LWE armed resistance.

Who was Hidma?

Madvi Hidma, known by aliases like Hidmalu and Santosh, was born at Purvati village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. He was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders linked to orchestrating some of the most deadliest insurgency attacks in the recent history. He rose through the Maoist ranks and became a prime member of the Bastar and Dantewada Dal. He joined the Maoist Central Committee at a young age and was known for his role as a key strategist in guerrilla warfare. He was made the commander of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and soon became a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. On Tuesday, Hidma, the man long seen as the insurgency’s most ruthless commander, was gunned down in a joint operation by security dorces on the Chhattisgarh–Andhra border.

Tips on Hidma’s movements came from close aide

Hidma’s close aide, Oyam Lakhmu, who was surrendered in October, had revealed that Hidma had crossed into Telangana with around 250 trusted cadres after evading a major operation earlier in the year. Lakhmu was Battalion No. 1 member of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).

Acting on this tip-off, the security made a coordinated effort and sealed Hidma’s fate. During the operation, the panicked Hidma reportedly moved into a vulnerable spot along the Chhattisgarh border, where security forces gunned him down.

Hidma killed 12 days ahead of Shah’s deadline

At a security review meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier set a deadline of March 31, 2026, to eliminate Maoists in the country. Shah had also told the top security officials engaged in anti-Naxal operations to eliminate Hidma before November 30. But, the security forces eliminated him 12 days prior to set time.

‘Quick-footed guerrilla’

“Hidma was quick-footed, sharp, and absorbed guerrilla training with uncanny speed,” according to former DVCM Badarna, who recruited him. He learned to sing revolutionary songs, use traditional instruments, administer first aid and prepare herbal medicines. He was married even before joining the outfit, and after rising through its ranks, married again, his second wife, Rajakka, often accompanying him, he added.

A dozen attempts, over 100 martyrdoms

Security forces tried to corner Hidma at least half a dozen times and over 100 soldiers were mar-tyred in these attempts. Each time, he evaded arrest by disappearing into the jungle. With four to five layers of armed security circling him, he was almost impossible to trace