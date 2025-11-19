Pinkathon returns to B’luru with strong breast cancer message

” WOMEN’S HEALTH”

BENGALURU

Pinkathon, known as India’s biggest women’s running event, will return to Bengaluru for its 7th edition on January 25, 2026, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The event is held to spread breast cancer awareness and to inspire women to stay active and confident.

This year, more than 7,000 women are expected to take part in the Bengaluru run.

Pinkathon began in 2012 in Mumbai and was created by fitness advocate Milind Soman. Since then, it has grown into a national movement that encourages women to take care of their health. It has reached lakhs of women, offered free breast screenings, and raised funds for cancer patients. For the 2025–26 season, Pinkathon will be held in several major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Delhi.

The Bengaluru edition will feature many race categories. Women can choose from the 3 km walk, Lifelong 5 km, 10 km, 50 km, 75 km, and even a 100 km ultrarun. These categories welcome new runners as well as experienced athletes. At the launch event, Milind Soman said Pinkathon is more than a running event. He said it helps women focus on their mental and physical well-being, and that the support from Zydus Lifesciences will help spread awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection.

Pinkathon also introduced its mascots for this year. Each mascot represents a race category and symbolises strength. This time, Bengaluru will also host Invincible Women, a group that motivates women to try long-distance runs and test their limits. Founder Ankita Konwar said that every woman who joins the run sends a message that her health is important.

Doctors also reminded participants that breast cancer is common, but early detection saves lives. Zydus is encouraging women to do a simple three-minute monthly self-exam for safety. As in previous years, Pinkathon will include activities like the Saree Run, Babywearing Mothers Walk, and Grandmothers 10K to bring more women into the community.

Pinkathon 2025–26 is supported by Zydus Lifesciences and several partner organisations that help promote fitness, women’s health, and breast cancer awareness.