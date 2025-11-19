BJP targets Cong over Cabinet reshuffle confusion

BENGALURU

BJP leaders have criticised the Congress government in Karnataka over the ongoing confusion regarding cabinet restructuring and power sharing.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Legislative Council member CT Ravi said the ruling party still seems unsure about how to decide positions within the government. He joked that the Congress has not yet figured out “which is the payment seat and which is the merit seat,” suggesting this confusion is delaying the reshuffle.

Ravi questioned why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah needs to visit Delhi for cabinet decisions when he claims he is not controlled by the central leadership. He argued that the Chief Minister has the full authority to decide on a reshuffle within the state and should not depend on Delhi’s approval. He added that the high command had already made changes four months ago, raising doubts about what remains unresolved.

Ravi also said that Siddaramaiah often claims he is not a “slave of Delhi,” but his actions tell a different story. According to him, if the Chief Minister truly had independence, he would have announced the reshuffle without going to the national leadership.

Meanwhile, MP Basavaraj Bommai also criticised the Congress government. He said the state is facing several serious issues, including troubles faced by farmers, yet the government remains focused on power sharing and leadership changes. He urged the ruling party to stop worrying about political adjustments and start addressing real problems affecting the public.

The remarks from BJP leaders have added to the growing political pressure on the Congress government, which is still working to finalise its reshuffle plans.