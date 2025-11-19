Political prestige over Mekedatu will harm Karnataka: Bommai

Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said the State Government must seek approval for the Mekedatu project from the Central Government with trust and cooperation.

He warned that turning the project into a political issue or a matter of prestige would hurt Karnataka’s interests.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he explained that the Mekedatu project has been a long-standing dream. It started in 1996 as a power project. When he served as Irrigation Minister, it became clear that several areas would be submerged, so the plan was changed and a revised DPR was prepared.

Bommai said that if the Congress had not held a padayatra, the project would have progressed. Because of the march, Tamil Nadu filed a case, and he believes Tamil Nadu will not withdraw it. He said the State must act very carefully. Any mistake may give Tamil Nadu another chance to approach the court. He urged the Centre to approve the project in CWRC first so that CWMA can then consider it. He said approval should continue from the stage where the process had earlier stopped.

On maize procurement, Bommai said maize is widely grown in the state. Last year, 54 lakh metric tonnes were grown on 15 lakh hectares, and the same quantity has been grown on 17 lakh hectares this year. But two lakh hectares have been damaged. Farmers are suffering because prices have dropped from over ₹2,000 per quintal last year to about ₹1,400 this year. Since maize is grown in nearly 20 districts, many farmers are affected. He said the State must buy maize at MSP without delay and support farmers.

He also said the State Government should focus on people’s problems instead of reshuffling the Cabinet or discussing leadership changes.