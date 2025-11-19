HomeCityLove for strays City Love for strays By Cityhilights November 19, 2025 0 54 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Animal lovers and volunteers stage a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday against the Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs from certain public spaces. Tagscityhilights.newsibcworldnews.comindianpolicenews.in Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleKharge seems to have no real role in Cong: ChalavadiNext articlePolitical prestige over Mekedatu will harm Karnataka: Bommai Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com RELATED ARTICLES City BJP camp gearing for ‘December Revolution’? November 19, 2025 City K’taka most reliable investment destination: CM November 19, 2025 City Pinkathon returns to B’luru with strong breast cancer message November 19, 2025 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Most Popular BJP camp gearing for ‘December Revolution’? November 19, 2025 Tharoor’s Modi praise sparks fresh row November 19, 2025 ED raids gaming firms in B’luru, Delhi over Algorithm tampering, crypto laundering November 19, 2025 ICJ to move UN over Hasina’s death sentence November 19, 2025 Load more