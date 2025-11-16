Ukraine agrees on gas imports from Greece, says Zelenskyy

Kyiv

Ukraine has reached an agreement with Greece to import natural gas this winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday, saying the deal will help the country manage energy shortages caused by intensified Russian strikes. In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskiy said the new arrangement would provide Ukraine with an additional supply route to reinforce its energy security during the cold months.

According to the president, Ukraine has already secured financing commitments for gas purchases and plans to cover nearly 2 billion euros (about $2.3 billion) in import costs. These funds, he said, will compensate for substantial losses in domestic gas production triggered by Russian attacks targeting energy infrastructure. The announcement comes as Zelenskiy prepares to travel to Greece, followed by visits to France and Spain.

As the war moves into its fourth year, Russia has increased assaults on Ukraine’s energy network, hitting power generation sites, electricity transmission lines, and gas production facilities. These repeated strikes have significantly weakened Ukraine’s ability to meet national consumption needs, especially during winter.

Zelenskiy noted that Kyiv has arranged financing for the gas imports through European institutions, including banks backed by European Commission guarantees, along with support from Ukrainian financial institutions. He also said cooperation with U.S. partners is ongoing to ensure that the full amount needed for imports is secured.

Expanding energy partnerships remains central to Ukraine’s strategy this winter. Zelenskiy highlighted ongoing collaboration with Polish counterparts, where Ukraine is working alongside Azerbaijan to diversify energy routes. Kyiv hopes these efforts will lead to new long-term supply contracts, further strengthening the nation’s resilience against disruptions caused by the war.