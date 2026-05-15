Sakshi beats World Champion Meenakshi in final

Blurb

Sakshi Chaudhary secured her Commonwealth and Asian Games spots after stunning world champions Nikhat Zareen and Meenakshi Hooda in the national boxing trials.

PATIALA

Shaking up Indian boxing, Sakshi Chaudhary secured her spot in the national squad for both the upcoming Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. The rising star produced a dominant performance to defeat reigning world champion Meenakshi Hooda in the 51kg final at NIS Patiala.

Sakshi’s historic victory caps off a sensational run in the national trials. Just a day prior, she pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the sport by knocking out two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen in the semifinals. Facing Meenakshi, the current 48kg world champion who moved up a weight class, Sakshi relied on her sharp movement and precise tactical skills to win by a unanimous 5-0 decision.

The results ensure a brand-new representative for India in the highly competitive 51kg category, as established stars like Nikhat and former world champion Nitu Ghanghas both crashed out. By finishing as the runner-up, Meenakshi will now represent India at the upcoming World Boxing Cup in China this June.

Meanwhile, Sakshi earns direct passage to represent the nation at two massive quadrennial events later this year. She will pack her bags for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, running from July 23 to August 2. Immediately following that, she will fly out to spearhead India’s medal hopes at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled from September 19 to October 4. Other prominent boxers, including Sachin Siwach and Preeti Pawar, have also locked in their dual qualifications.