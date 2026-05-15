Hockey India launches HIL 2027 player registration

Intro

Hockey India has opened registrations for the 2027 HIL auction, attracting top domestic and international hockey stars.

NEW DELHI

Hockey India has officially opened player registrations for the upcoming Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2027 player auction. The registrations began, ahead of the highly anticipated player auction scheduled to take place in September 2026.

Following the massive success of the league’s recent revival, the 2027 edition is set to run in January 2027. The tournament will bring together elite domestic and international hockey stars. Eligible male and female athletes from top hockey-playing nations including the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Argentina, and Germany are invited to register for the global showpiece.

The league has seen immense growth, featuring eight men’s and four women’s franchises. Last season, over 1,000 players registered for the auction, highlighting the tournament’s massive global appeal. The previous edition saw thrilling action on the field, with SG Pipers clinching the Women’s HIL 2026 title and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers emerging as the men’s champions.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey expressed his excitement, stating that the global response reflects the league’s growing stature. He emphasized that the tournament provides invaluable top-level exposure while strengthening India’s hockey ecosystem.

Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed these sentiments, encouraging all eligible players to join the competition. With preparations fully underway, the HIL 2027 promises to deliver world-class action, offering a spectacular platform for both emerging talent and established international icons to showcase their skills at the absolute highest level.