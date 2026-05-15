Australian court upholds ruling for transgender woman

SYDNEY

An Australian court ​upheld a landmark decision for a transgender woman on Friday, ruling that her exclusion from a ‌female-only app because she appeared to be a man amounted to an act of discrimination.

The Full Federal Court of Australia also doubled damages against the Giggle for Girls app and its founder and CEO, Sall Grover, saying that the blocking of transgender woman Roxanne Tickle’s ​account was direct discrimination. A lower court found in 2024 that it was an act of indirect ​discrimination.

Both findings have been hailed as groundbreaking decisions on gender identity and transgender rights in ⁠Australia.

I’m very pleased by the outcome of my case, and I hope that it assists trans and gender diverse ​people and their loved ones to heal, Tickle told reporters outside the courthouse.

I’ve brought my case to show trans people ​that you can be brave and that you can stand up for yourself. In the process, I surprised myself at how brave I could be, she said. Lawyers for Grover did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Grover, in posts on ​X, said she was devastated by the ruling, but flagged she would appeal to the High Court, Australia’s top court.

Australia’s ​Sex Discrimination Act prohibits providers of goods or services from discriminating against people on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity ‌and marital ⁠status. Tickle’s case was the first to legally test the gender identity protections, which were added in 2013.

The court’s decision represents a significant affirmation of protections for trans people, said Alice Taylor, an assistant professor of law at Bond University.

The court has made clear that the law is intended to eliminate discrimination on the basis of gender identity, and ​that this protection should be ​applied as broadly as possible, ⁠she said.

Tickle, who was born male but is recognised as female in an updated birth certificate following gender-affirming surgery, was blocked because Grover reviewed her photograph, a requirement upon ​registration, and concluded she was a man.

Grover has maintained that Tickle is a man, ​arguing sex at ⁠birth is immutable and unlawful discrimination did not occur. The Federal Court in 2024 found that sex is changeable.