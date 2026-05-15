Russia and Ukraine swap 205 prisoners of war each

KYIV/MOSCOW

Russia and Ukraine swapped 205 prisoners of war ​each on Friday, part of an agreement linked to a three-day ceasefire earlier this month brokered ‌by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was the first step in a bigger prisoner of war swap, after Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to swap 1,000 POWs each under the terms of the agreement.

205 Ukrainians are home. ​Most of them had been in Russian captivity since 2022, Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app, ​posting pictures of smiling servicemen, many wrapped in Ukrainian flags.

Standing near a bus together ⁠with other soldiers and wrapped in the blue-and-yellow national flag, Yevhen Yeremenko, a serviceman, said he was happy ​to return after waiting for his freedom for four years.

It’s a great pity it took so long. But ​some boys remain there. They are waiting and hoping. They hope that their motherland will get them out of there, he told Reuters as he devoured an apple. We must bring them back. Four years are difficult. Do not forget them!

Ukraine’s HUR military ​intelligence said that many of the returned servicemen had been held captive after the months-long defence of Mariupol, ​a southeastern port city that fell to Russia in 2022.

HUR said Kyiv had managed to bring home several dozen officers ‌in addition ⁠to soldiers and sergeants. The two sides also conducted an exchange of those killed in the fighting, with Russia handing 526 bodies to Ukraine and receiving 41 in return. Both Kyiv and Moscow thanked the United Arab Emirates for mediating the swap.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its servicemen were located in Belarus, where they were provided with ​necessary support. POW ​exchanges have become one ⁠of the main tangible results of the U.S.-brokered peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The talks on how to end the war, now in its fifth year, have ​stalled despite the May 9-May 11 ceasefire. The ceasefire, which began on the anniversary ​of the ⁠Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was marred by reports of violations from both sides.